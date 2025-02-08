Fantasy Hockey
Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Thompson (concussion) will return to the lineup in Nashville on Saturday. per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Thompson will be back on the top line after missing Tuesday's game against Columbus. The 27-year-old had eight points in his last three games, including a hat trick and an assist versus Boston on Jan. 28. Thompson has 26 goals and 48 points, including four goals and seven assists on the power play.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
