Tage Thompson News: Point streak hits 10 games

Thompson scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Thompson has six goals and five assists during his 10-game point streak. While that's not exactly explosive offense, he's doing his part to provide steady scoring from the top line for a team that's getting offense from everywhere. With the tally, Thompson has 34 goals, 66 points, 221 shots on net, 58 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 63 appearances this season.