Tage Thompson News: Racks up four points in win
Thompson scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added three assists, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.
Thompson earned two of his three helpers with the man advantage. He's logged three multi-point efforts over his last four contests. Overall, the 28-year-old is up to five goals, 10 assists, 41 shots on net, 20 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 12 playoff outings while seeing consistent top-six minutes.
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