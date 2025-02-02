Tage Thompson News: Racks up three points before exiting

Thompson netted a goal on three shots and added two helpers and a plus-1 rating in 13:39 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Thompson was a force in limited action Sunday, but he departed the game after being on the receiving end of an illegal hit from New Jersey's Stefan Noesen in the final frame. Head coach Lindy Ruff said Thompson is "good" and passed all the necessary tests, while adding the right-shot center should be ready for practice Monday, but a rest day might be an option as well, according to Brian Koziol of WGR 550. Thompson is spearheading Buffalo in scoring with 26 goals and 48 points (11 on the power play) through 47 appearances this season. The 27-year-old will look to extend his point streak to four games against Columbus on Tuesday, as long as he doesn't suffer a setback before then.