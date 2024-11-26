Tage Thompson News: Ready to return
Thompson (lower body) is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Thompson declared himself good to go following Tuesday's practice. After missing the last five games, he will return to the top line and first power-play unit. Thompson has produced 11 goals, 18 points and 51 shots on net in 16 appearances this season.
