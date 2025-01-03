Tage Thompson News: Records three helpers in OT loss

Thompson recorded three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Thompson extended his point streak to five games with an impressive display of playmaking ability, and he's recorded helpers in four games in a row, tallying six over that stretch. The 27-year-old has been one of the Sabres' most reliable offensive weapons this season, recording 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) across 34 games in 2024-25.