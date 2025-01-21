Fantasy Hockey
Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Records two points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Thompson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Kraken.

Thompson continues to roll on offense -- he has four points over his last three outings and two goals and six assists through eight contests in January. The 27-year-old earned both of his points in the second period Monday. He's up to 20 goals, 38 points (11 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 41 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 41 appearances while filling a top-line role.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
