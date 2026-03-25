Tage Thompson News: Records two power-play helpers
Thompson notched two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Thompson had gone seven games without a helper, and he had just two goals in that span. He set up Jason Zucker twice in Wednesday's contest, helping the Sabres add one standings point to their total for the year. Thompson has been a big part of the team's success with 36 goals, 38 helpers, 22 power-play points, 242 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating over 72 appearances in a top-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change10 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs15 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1015 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 520 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 322 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More