Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Scores again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Thompson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

This was Thompson's second game in a row with a goal after he went five contests without one. He tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with this tally. For the season, the 28-year-old center is up to 36 goals, 72 points (20 on the power play), 239 shots on net, 73 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 70 appearances.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tage Thompson See More
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: It’s Time for a Change
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
19 days ago