Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Seven-game, eight-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Thompson potted his 32nd goal of the season in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Thompson has eight points (four goals, four assists) during a seven-game point streak. The big man has 32 goals, 31 assists and 214 shots in 60 games so far this season. If he can maintain this pace, Thompson will deliver the second-best offensive season of his career. He put up 47 goals, 47 assists and 295 shots in 78 games in 2022-23.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
