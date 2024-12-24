Tage Thompson News: Snaps scoring drought

Thompson scored an even-strength goal in Monday's 7-1 win over the Islanders.

Thompson found the twine for the first time since Dec. 11 in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers, and this goal also ended a three-game pointless streak for the 27-year-old center. Thompson could be in line to surpass the numbers he posted last season, when he recorded 56 points across 71 games, as he's notched 26 points (17 goals, nine assists) in 30 games so far in the current campaign.