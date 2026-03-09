Tage Thompson News: Stellar playmaking display
Thompson recorded four assists, including three on the power play, in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Lightning.
Thompson didn't find the back of the net in this high-scoring win, but he didn't need to do so in order to make a huge impact on offense after participating directly in four of the team's eight goals. His four assists were a season-best output for the 28-year-old playmaker, who's posted 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during this ongoing 11-game point streak.
