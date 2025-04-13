Fantasy Hockey
Tage Thompson News: Supplies helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Thompson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Thompson had gone eight games without an assist, though he was more than fine on offense with eight goals in that stretch. He set up a Jiri Kulich tally in the first period of Sunday's defeat. Thompson has been arguably the Sabres' best player this season with 44 goals, 28 assists, 235 shots on net, 69 hits and a plus-2 rating over 74 appearances. He'll likely close out the campaign on the top line.

