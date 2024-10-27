Tage Thompson News: Three-point effort against Wings

Thompson scored two even-strength goals and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old was involved in each of Buffalo's first three goals as the home side surged out to a 3-1 lead early in the second period. Thompson has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, piling up six goals and 10 points over that stretch, and he's back in the form that saw him break out for 47 goals and 94 points in 2022-23.