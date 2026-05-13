Tage Thompson News: Two-point effort Tuesday
Thompson scored a goal and an assist Tuesday, both on the power play, in the Sabres' 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their second-round series.
With Buffalo down 2-1 in the second period, Thompson tied the game up on a fluky goal -- his dump-in attempt took a strange bounce off the corner boards and went in off a startled Jakub Dobes' leg. The 28-year-old center then helped set up Zach Benson for the winner early in the third. Thompson has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, and through 10 playoff games he's racked up four goals and 11 points. He'll look to stay locked in as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.
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