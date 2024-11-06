Tage Thompson News: Two points against Ottawa

Thompson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old saw an eight-game point streak snapped Saturday, but Thompson got right back up Tuesday and collected points on the Sabres' final two tallies of the night. Through 13 contests on the season, he's racked up eight goals and 15 points, and he's looking more like the star that broke out for 47 goals and 94 points in 2022-23.