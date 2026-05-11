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Tage Thompson News: Two points in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Thompson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist Sunday during the Sabres' 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3 of their second-round series.

The star center opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the first period, but Montreal produced the next four goals to pull away, The points were the first of the series for Thompson, and through nine contests this postseason he's delivered three goals and nine points, including two power-play assists. Thompson may need to come up big in Game 4 on Tuesday if Buffalo is going to even the series.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
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