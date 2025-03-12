Tage Thompson News: Two points in Wednesday's loss

Thompson scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Both points came in the first period while the outcome was still in doubt. Thompson has found the back of the net six times in seven games to begin the month of March, but Wednesday's helper was his first since Feb. 22. On the season, the 27-year-old has piled up 34 goals and 58 points in 58 appearances, and he seems to have found immediate chemistry with new center Josh Norris, offering the possibility of a big finish to the campaign.