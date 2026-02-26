Tage Thompson headshot

Tage Thompson News: Two points in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Thompson produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.

The Olympic gold medalist opened the scoring midway through the second period, converting a two-on-one rush on a pass from Peyton Krebs, and Thompson then returned the favor on Krebs' game-winner in the third. Thompson has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight NHL games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 11 points over that latter stretch.

Tage Thompson
Buffalo Sabres
