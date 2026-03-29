Tanner Howe headshot

Tanner Howe News: Four points in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Howe scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 5-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Howe ended a five-game slump with his best performance of the season. The forward is up to six goals, 14 points and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances this season. The 20-year-old will likely get at least one more full season in the AHL before seeing a shot at regular NHL minutes.

Tanner Howe
Pittsburgh Penguins
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