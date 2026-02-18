Tanner Howe headshot

Tanner Howe News: Pots pair of goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Howe scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 7-2 win over Springfield on Wednesday.

This was Howe's first multi-point effort of his AHL career. The 20-year-old forward has four points in six outings since he made his professional debut following knee surgery he underwent last April. Howe will likely spend the rest of this season and most or all of 2026-27 in the AHL at a minimum to continue his development.

Tanner Howe
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
