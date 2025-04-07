Fantasy Hockey
Tanner Jeannot

Tanner Jeannot Injury: Considered week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Jeannot (undisclosed) has been deemed week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports Monday.

Jeannot's timeline doesn't bode well for him playing again during the regular season. If that's the case, the 27-year-old winger will finish the year having generated seven goals and six helpers in 67 games for the Kings. If he can rejoin the Kings in the postseason, Jeannot would likely slide back into a bottom-six role, making him a low-end option in playoff pools.

Tanner Jeannot
Los Angeles Kings

