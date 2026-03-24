Tanner Jeannot Injury: Game-time decision

Jeannot (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Toronto on Tuesday, per Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald.

Jeannot sported a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice and participated in Tuesday's optional skate. However, he could miss his first game since Jan. 3. He has registered six goals, 21 points, 70 shots on net, 206 hits and 59 PIM across 66 appearances this season.