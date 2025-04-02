Tanner Jeannot Injury: Set for sideline stint

Jeannot (undisclosed) is expected to miss some time, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Tuesday.

The Kings haven't offered a real update on Jeannot's status but it seems he is probably in the week-to-week category rather than day-to-day at this point. After going pointless in 22 games from late January to late March, Jeannot seemingly had found his offensive game with four points in his last three contests before getting hurt. With Alex Turcotte (upper body) also on the shelf, the Kings have had to utilize Jeff Malott and Samuel Helenius in fourth-line roles.