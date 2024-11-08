Tanner Jeannot News: Banned for three games

Jeannot received a three-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of Brock Boeser (upper body) in Thursday's game against the Canucks.

Jeannot's hit knocked Boeser from the game. Jeannot was also ejected via match penalty and assessed a major penalty on the play. The 27-year-old will be eligible to return Nov. 16 versus the Red Wings. If Alex Turcotte (upper body) isn't ready to return Saturday against the Blue Jackets, the Kings may need to call up a forward or dress seven defensemen.