Tanner Jeannot News: Chips in with assist

Jeannot recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Jeannot ended a nine-game point drought when he assisted on Samuel Helenius' first NHL goal. The 27-year-old Jeannot continues to be a physical force, but he's been mostly limited to bottom-six minutes recently. Overall, he's at nine points, 37 shots on net, 69 PIM and 135 hits over 42 appearances.