Tanner Jeannot News: Cold on offense

Jeannot was held off the scoresheet for the 13th straight game in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Jeannot has been limited to a single assist, as well as 75 hits and 25 PIM, across 22 games since the start of 2025. The winger has just nine points with 43 shots on net, 174 hits, 78 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 55 appearances. After a surprising 41-point campaign in 2021-22, he's mustered just 41 points combined across his last 185 contests, so he's not much of a fantasy asset outside of banger leagues.