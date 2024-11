Jeannot will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head Thursday on Vancouver's Brock Boeser.

Jeannot received a match penalty for his illegal hit at the 10:44 mark of the first period in the Kings' 4-2 loss to the Canucks. Jeannot has a goal, one assist and 47 hits through 15 games this season.