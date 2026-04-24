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Tanner Jeannot News: Nets lone goal in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Jeannot scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and logged five hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 3.

Jeannot ended a 28-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had just two assists with 88 hits and 23 PIM. The winger has picked up six shots on net, 13 hits and six PIM over three playoff contests. Prior to this postseason run, he'd played in 16 playoff games over four separate runs, earning just three helpers.

Tanner Jeannot
Boston Bruins
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