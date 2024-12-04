Tanner Jeannot News: Pair of points in win

Jeannot scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Jeannot got on the Kings on the board in the second period and then set up a Warren Foegele goal in the third, which was the game-winner. This was Jeannot's first contribution on offense in seven games, and it was also his first multi-point effort of the season. The physical winger has five points, 19 shots on net, 71 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 23 outings.