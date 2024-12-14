Tanner Jeannot News: Picks up helper
Jeannot notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Jeannot helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Jeannot has seen steady middle-six minutes with the Kings opting to dress 11 forwards in recent weeks. He remains in a middle-six role and has six points, 26 shots on net, 49 PIM, 82 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings. With the Kings focusing on defensive structure first, Jeannot may not get many chances to pile up points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now