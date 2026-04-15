Tanner Jeannot headshot

Tanner Jeannot News: Plucks apple in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jeannot notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

With the helper, Jeannot ended a 22-game point drought. The winger hasn't always been consistent on offense, but he brings plenty of heavy-hitting power to the lineup. He ends the regular season with 22 points -- the second-best total of his career -- as well as 78 shots on net, 66 PIM, 239 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 77 appearances. Jeannot's playing style will work well in tough and physical playoff matchups, especially if he can chip in a little depth scoring.

Tanner Jeannot
Boston Bruins
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