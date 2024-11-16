Tanner Jeannot News: Tallies in return to lineup

Jeannot scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Jeannot was able to make a positive impact in his return from a three-game suspension stemming from his check to the head of Brock Boeser on Nov. 7 versus the Canucks. The goal was Jeannot's second of the game and first since Oct. 14. The physical winger has three points, 15 shots on net, 52 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 appearances this season. He's a lock for the fourth line when in the lineup.