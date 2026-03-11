Tanner Laczynski News: Garners three assists Wednesday
Laczynski notched three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.
Laczynski has six helpers over six outings in March. The 28-year-old forward continues to be productive at the AHL level with 16 goals and a career-best 53 points through 48 appearances for Henderson. He's also earned five helpers over 10 NHL games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects: December 2019 UpdateDecember 18, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 9, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
2019-20 Top 100 NHL Prospects Part I (51-100)August 15, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 RankingsJuly 28, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More