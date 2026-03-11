Tanner Laczynski headshot

Tanner Laczynski News: Garners three assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Laczynski notched three assists in AHL Henderson's 7-6 overtime win over Tucson on Wednesday.

Laczynski has six helpers over six outings in March. The 28-year-old forward continues to be productive at the AHL level with 16 goals and a career-best 53 points through 48 appearances for Henderson. He's also earned five helpers over 10 NHL games this season.

