Tanner Laczynski headshot

Tanner Laczynski News: Recalled from AHL Henderson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Laczynski was promoted from the minors Tuesday.

Laczynski has appeared in just nine NHL games for the Knights this season in which he generated two assists, two hits and 12 shots. Bringing up Laczynski and Kai Uchacz would seem to be an indication that Colton Sissons (upper body) won't be ready to face the Kings on Wednesday -- in addition to the possibility that Jack Eichel won't have returned from the Olympics.

Tanner Laczynski
Vegas Golden Knights
