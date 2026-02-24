Tanner Laczynski News: Recalled from AHL Henderson
Laczynski was promoted from the minors Tuesday.
Laczynski has appeared in just nine NHL games for the Knights this season in which he generated two assists, two hits and 12 shots. Bringing up Laczynski and Kai Uchacz would seem to be an indication that Colton Sissons (upper body) won't be ready to face the Kings on Wednesday -- in addition to the possibility that Jack Eichel won't have returned from the Olympics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects: December 2019 UpdateDecember 18, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 9, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
2019-20 Top 100 NHL Prospects Part I (51-100)August 15, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 RankingsJuly 28, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More