Tanner Laczynski headshot

Tanner Laczynski News: Steps up in larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Laczynski recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Laczynski got to play on the second line since the Golden Knights were thin down the middle for this contest, which saw Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner get some extra rest after the Olympics. The 28-year-old Laczynski may head back to the AHL soon, despite this strong performance. He has five helpers, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 10 NHL outings this season.

Tanner Laczynski
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 9, 2019
2019-20 Top 100 NHL Prospects Part I (51-100)
NHL
2019-20 Top 100 NHL Prospects Part I (51-100)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
August 15, 2019
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 Rankings
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 Rankings
Author Image
Jon Litterine
July 28, 2018