Tanner Laczynski News: Steps up in larger role
Laczynski recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.
Laczynski got to play on the second line since the Golden Knights were thin down the middle for this contest, which saw Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner get some extra rest after the Olympics. The 28-year-old Laczynski may head back to the AHL soon, despite this strong performance. He has five helpers, 12 shots on net, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 10 NHL outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects: December 2019 UpdateDecember 18, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 9, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
2019-20 Top 100 NHL Prospects Part I (51-100)August 15, 2019
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-200 RankingsJuly 28, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Laczynski See More