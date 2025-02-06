Tanner Pearson Injury: Lands on IR
Pearson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site Thursday.
Pearson was out of action versus the Islanders on Tuesday and will now be sidelined through the 4 Nations Face-Off following his designation for injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old winger was struggling to generate offense, managing just one point in his last 14 outings -- though he did chip in 25 hits over that stretch. Still, given Pearson's limited offensive upside, his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.
