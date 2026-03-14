Tanner Pearson Injury: Not available Saturday
Pearson (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash versus Toronto, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Pearson has played once for the Sabres since he was dealt from Winnipeg at the trade deadline. Pearson had seven goals and six assists in 52 appearances for the Jets prior to the trade and was held off the scoresheet in his lone appearance for Buffalo on Thursday.
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