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Tanner Pearson Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Pearson (lower body) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Pearson is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. Even once he's healthy, there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup often. He'll have to compete for bottom-six minutes.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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