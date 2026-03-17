Tanner Pearson Injury: Out again Tuesday
Pearson (lower body) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Pearson is set to miss his second straight game due to the injury. Even once he's healthy, there's no guarantee he'll be in the lineup often. He'll have to compete for bottom-six minutes.
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