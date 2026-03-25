Tanner Pearson Injury: Out again Wednesday
Pearson (lower body) is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Bruins.
Pearson is set to miss his sixth straight game with the injury. The 33-year-old winger is likely to fill a bottom-six role once cleared to play. His next chance to draw in is Friday versus the Red Wings.
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