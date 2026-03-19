Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Pearson (lower body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against San Jose, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Pearson also missed Buffalo's previous two games. He has seven goals and 13 points in 53 outings between Winnipeg and Buffalo in 2025-26. Pearson should be in the mix for a bottom-six spot once he's healthy.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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