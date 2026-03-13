Tanner Pearson Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Pearson (undisclosed) could be a game-time call against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Pearson has only played once for the Sabres since he was dealt from Winnipeg at the trade deadline, picking up a minor penalty and three shots on net Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Washington. Pearson had seven goals and six assists in 52 games with the Jets this season, prior to the Mar, 6 deal. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
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