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Tanner Pearson Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:27am

Pearson (undisclosed) could be a game-time call against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Pearson has only played once for the Sabres since he was dealt from Winnipeg at the trade deadline, picking up a minor penalty and three shots on net Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Washington. Pearson had seven goals and six assists in 52 games with the Jets this season, prior to the Mar, 6 deal. Consider him day-to-day at this time.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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