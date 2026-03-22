Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson Injury: Remains sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Pearson (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game in Anaheim, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Pearson will miss his fifth straight game Sunday. The Ontario native's next chance to return to the lineup will be at home against the Bruins on Wednesday.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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