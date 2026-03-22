Tanner Pearson Injury: Remains sidelined
Pearson (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game in Anaheim, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
Pearson will miss his fifth straight game Sunday. The Ontario native's next chance to return to the lineup will be at home against the Bruins on Wednesday.
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