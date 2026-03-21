Tanner Pearson Injury: Remains unavailable
Pearson (lower body) isn't expected to play against the Kings on Saturday, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Pearson will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Anaheim on Sunday. He has appeared in only one contest with the Sabres since being acquired from Winnipeg on March 6.
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