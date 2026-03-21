Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Pearson (lower body) isn't expected to play against the Kings on Saturday, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Pearson will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear if he will be ready to return against Anaheim on Sunday. He has appeared in only one contest with the Sabres since being acquired from Winnipeg on March 6.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
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