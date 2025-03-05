Tanner Pearson News: Collects pair of points

Pearson scored a goal on six shots, added an assist, levied three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Pearson had gone seven games without a point and also missed three contests due to an undisclosed injury in that span. He was listed on the top line Wednesday but saw just 12:42 of ice time. The 32-year-old winger has proven capable of moving around the lineup this season, and he's up to 10 goals, 21 points, 80 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-5 rating across 58 appearances.