Tanner Pearson News: Contributes assist in loss

Pearson provided an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Pearson snapped a six-game slump with his helper on Brett Howden's first-period tally. The 32-year-old Pearson will have some variance on offense while filling a bottom-six role. The winger is at three goals, five assists, 18 shots on goal, 22 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 18 outings this season. He doesn't stand out in any area and receives no power-play time, so Pearson has limited ways to contribute in fantasy.