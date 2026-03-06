Tanner Pearson News: Dealt for draft pick
Pearson was acquired by Buffalo from Winnipeg on Friday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Pearson has seven goals, 13 points, 25 PIM, 49 shots, 68 hits and 26 blocks in 52 outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26. Buffalo will likely use Pearson primarily as a fourth-line option, but he also might find himself spending some time as a healthy scratch, especially during times when the Sabres' forward corps is relatively healthy.
