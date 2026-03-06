Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson News: Dealt for draft pick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pearson was acquired by Buffalo from Winnipeg on Friday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Pearson has seven goals, 13 points, 25 PIM, 49 shots, 68 hits and 26 blocks in 52 outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26. Buffalo will likely use Pearson primarily as a fourth-line option, but he also might find himself spending some time as a healthy scratch, especially during times when the Sabres' forward corps is relatively healthy.

Tanner Pearson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Pearson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Pearson See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
158 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
165 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2024-25 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2024-25 NHL Season
Author Image
Corey Abbott
308 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, April 20
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
320 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
324 days ago