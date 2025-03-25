Tanner Pearson News: Deposits empty-netter

Pearson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Pearson could get back to being a regular for the Golden Knights while Tomas Hertl (shoulder) is out. Pearson was scratched Sunday versus the Lightning after a stretch in which he had just one assist over seven games. The 32-year-old winger has generally been an effective bottom-six forward this season, and he's played higher in the lineup when injuries arise. He's now at 12 goals, 25 points, 94 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances.