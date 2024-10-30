Tanner Pearson News: Deposits goal Wednesday

Pearson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Pearson scored for the second time in the last three games when he got the Golden Knights on the board at 14:58 of the second period. The winger has been limited to middle-six duties, but he's done fairly well in that role so far. Pearson is at three goals, seven points, 11 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating over 11 appearances. He's already over halfway to matching the 13-point campaign he produced over 54 games with the Canadiens in 2023-24.