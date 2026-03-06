Tanner Pearson headshot

Tanner Pearson News: Garners pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pearson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Pearson has three helpers over three games in March, which follows a nine-game drought from Jan. 17 to Feb. 27. The 33-year-old winger is still in a bottom-six role, so this burst of offense may not last. He's at 13 points, 49 shots on net, 68 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.

Tanner Pearson
Winnipeg Jets
