Tanner Pearson News: Garners pair of helpers
Pearson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.
Pearson has three helpers over three games in March, which follows a nine-game drought from Jan. 17 to Feb. 27. The 33-year-old winger is still in a bottom-six role, so this burst of offense may not last. He's at 13 points, 49 shots on net, 68 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.
